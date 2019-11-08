'Deserved more', 'Ntcham freezes the Olimpico' - Italian press react to Celtic's famous win over Lazio in Rome

The explosion of noise which greeted Olivier Ntcham's winner for Celtic against Lazio in Rome was louder than any fireworks let off in the stadium or around Scotland this week.

It signalled the Parkhead side's first ever win on Italian soil, plus securing qualification to the Europa League knockout stages.

For the second game running, Lazio and the Italian media were left ruing missed chances, giving up a goal lead in both fixtures.

Corriere dello Sport perhaps put it best when they wrote: "(Ciro) Immobile is not enough, now we need a miracle."

The paper also noted: "The high Scottish intensity puts Lazio in difficulty."

Federico Sala, writing in la Repubblica, praised the performance of Neil Lennon's men and how they built into the game.

"Slowly Lazio lost field and conceded too much to Celtic who attacks in gusts looking for the right gap.

"Celtic started better in the second half and the chances rain. (Odsonne) Edouard commits (Thomas) Strakosha, while (James) Forrest and (Mohamed) Elyounoussi repeatedly become dangerous.

He added: "Second half is balanced with chances on both sides."

Il Messaggero provided probably the best headline: "Ntcham freezes the Olimpico".

Italy legend slammed Valon Berisha for the mistake which allowed Edouard to set up Ntcham for the stoppage-time winner.

"In the end Lazio today lost because a player makes a foolish mistake that is not committed even in by amateur players," he said.

Both Simone Inzaghi, the Lazio manager, and Ciro Immobile, the home side's goal scorer, referenced the penalty appeal in the first half when Christopher Jullien stopped a shot unknowingly with his hand.

"The penalty incident weighs," said Inzaghi. "We went home without points and we will probably go out of the competition.

"It is the Europa League of regrets because we have wasted a lot. We would have deserved more in general. We had to better manage the advantage and look more viciously at the second goal. These defeats must help us grow "

Immobile added: "There is so much regret tonight. Penalty? I never complain in Italy because they are the best. I saw it live but the referee didn't. Reviewing the images it took away any doubt."

