McInnes, after watching his side lose 2-0 in Glasgow’s east end on an afternoon in which they contained their hosts efficiently for the opening half hour, isn’t ruling out such an upset. But he recognises the magnitude of the task that will face his team at Hampden.

“I’ve come here to play against various Celtic teams over the years and maybe none as good as this one,” he said. As Aberdeen manager, Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic invincibles of 2016-17 stymied his trophy-winning ambitions then in historic fashion, but he considers Ange Postecoglou’s vintage could have even more about them.

“I don’t want to be disparaging to that team who proved themselves - they were unbelievably relentless. But this Celtic team have a lot of players at the right age with improvement in them. There’s a lot of hunger and intensity about them - they don’t let you breathe. They’re two good teams and it would be wrong to say one is better than the other. But look at their bench today - [David] Turnbull, [Giorgos] Giakoumakis, [James] Forrest, [Liel] Abada and [Matt] O’Riley. Their age and energy was quite telling in the last 15 minutes when they cranked it up today. They’ve got a lot of answers but we need to find an answer next week and we’re determined to do that.”