Celtic's Adam Idah celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 over Kilmarnock. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Celtic’s Adam Idah scored after catching Kilmarnock defender in face

Derek McInnes has revealed that Don Robertson apologised to him at half-time after the referee’s failure to stop the game in the run-up to Celtic’s opening goal as they sealed the title with a 5-0 win at Kilmarnock.

The Rugby Park manager said he had few complaints save for a very obvious one when Robbie Deas was felled by a flailing hand from Adam Idah, who went on to give Celtic a third minute lead moments later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deas was still lying stricken on the ground in his own half. Robertson decided not to stop the game and Celtic chose to play on rather than put the ball out of play. McInnes expressed his disappointment afterwards. “They (Celtic) didn’t need a helping hand,” he noted.

Celtic scored four more goals to clinch their third successive Scottish Premiership championship and a 12th in 13 years.

That wasn’t McInnes concern afterwards although he congratulated the visitors, who he said few teams could have lived with in such form. But he despaired at the incident after three minutes when Deas was slumped to the ground and the home fans whistled for the action to be stopped.

“The first goal should have been pulled back and Don Robertson apologised at half-time,” revealed McInnes. “He said it wasn’t a foul but he knew it was a head knock and he should have stopped the game. It’s poor from him because he’s a good official. They didn’t need a helping hand but they got one and they were really good with their work. There was so much wrong with what we did tonight. But a big part was what Celtic were doing.

"It’s been a brilliant campaign. It’s not the way we wanted the last home game to play out and it was the toughest 90 mins we’ve had to endure. That was partly us but congratulations to Celtic. I thought they’d have beaten any team in the league tonight. They were strong. We’re always professional and give the best account of ourselves but subconsciously for the players, when you’re playing a team much more on their game, it’s difficult. They played with intensity and didn’t let us breathe. When Idah comes in he gives them that focal point.