Derek McInnes levels accusation at Celtic players as Kilmarnock boss reacts to late penalty escape

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes claimed Celtic had “one or two [players who] went down a little easily” amid claims his vanquished Viaplay Cup opponents had a strong penalty claim overlooked in his team’s stirring 1-0 cup success.

Derek McInnes steered Kilmarnock to an impressive Viaplay Cup win over Brendan Rodgers' Celtic. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

A triumph that has allowed his team to further embellish a remarkable start to the season underpinned by defensive solidity following their opening day 1-0 win at home to Rangers and a scoreless draw at Tynecastle.

McInnes admitted he was anxious when Sead Haksabanovic went down after seeming to be caught by the outstretched leg of Lewis Mayo in the 94th minute. But in a reference to the clear spot-kick the Ayrshire club weren’t awarded in their Viaplay Cup semi-final defeat by Celtic in January, he didn’t feel that his team copped a break on an afternoon when they fully warranted their victory.

"I have not seen it again and you are always nervous when it goes to VAR,” McInnes said. “I thought one or two of them went down a little easily, I need to say that, but I haven't seen that one again (with Haksabanovic). But every time the fourth official tells you they are checking it, you are always nervous. But if we got a bit of benefit from that, then swings and roundabouts."

While delighting in setting up a home quarter-final with Hearts through such a powerhouse performance in which they asphyxiated Celtic with their desire and dig to derive full value from Marley Watkins’ 59th minute goal, McInnes is no less than targeting bringing the trophy to Rugby Park for the first time since 2012 so that the skewering of Celtic doesn’t just become a memorable moment.

"We said before the game that someone has to win it,” he said. “Two things we said before a ball had rolled was that real belief that we can win it, the same belief that I had and the second part of it was to treat the game as a cup final. We don't get a trophy for winning today but we had to treat it like a cup final. We couldn't think it was four big performances to win it.