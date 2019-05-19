Dedryck Boyata set to leave Celtic for Hertha Berlin

Hertha Berlin have confirmed the signing of Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata, with the Belgian set to arrive in the summer.

The German Bundesliga club announced Boyata’s signing on Sunday, with Sporting Director Michael Preetz telling the club’s official website: ““We have been tracking Dedryck for a while and are fully convinced of his quality. We are sure that he will strengthen our defence.

Boyata leaves Celtic after four years with the Premiership champions. Since signing from Manchester City in 2015, he has played 121 times and helped the Parkhead side towards what would be an historic treble treble, should they beat Hearts in next weekend’s Scottish Cup Final.

The defender is unlikely to make a farewell appearance at Hampden however, having picked up an injury in March’s Old Firm fixture that has seen him miss the remainder of the campaign.

Boyata fell out with former manager Brendan Rodgers last summer, after the Belgian - who had appeared for his country during the 2018 World Cup - was targeted by English premier League newcomers Fulham. He would go on to make 38 appearances for Celtic during the 2018/19 campaign.

