David Turnbull on why Jota is 'enjoying life' at Celtic as he has say on permanent deal

Davdi Turnbull has admitted Celtic team-mate Jota is enjoying life in Scotland.

By Joel Sked
Monday, 29th November 2021, 11:04 am
Celtic's David Turnbull is keen for Jota to stay at the club. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
The midfielder, as well as his colleagues, are hopeful the winger will sign a permanent deal.

Jota, who scored the opener in the win over Aberdeen, is on loan from Benfica. Celtic have a clause in the contract which allows them to buy him outright.

“We hope that he signs, but it’s up to them and the club to decide that,” Turnbull told Daily Record. “I’m sure the boys would be keen on him doing that anyway.

“He seems to be enjoying life in Glasgow, on the pitch you can see that. And away from the pitch he seems to be enjoying it as well, apart from the weather. He seems to be loving life.

“Jota’s been absolutely flying and we are pleased for him.

“From the first minute he’s been excellent both on and off the ball and he’s been doing what he needs to do.

“He’s chipping in for the team by scoring goals and that has been excellent. It’s great for him and it’s great for the side.”

