David Turnbull explains Celtic wonder goal and why he didn't celebrate against Motherwell

Arm up to let Jota know he wanted the ball, the midfielder nonchalantly stepped on to the pass with only one thing in his mind.

More than 25 yards out, Turnbull struck a ferocious but equally delicate effort which veered through air as if the ball burst and impact, over Liam Kelly’s head and into the top corner.

It was a shot and goal which explains why the 21-year-old took on an effort in the first half when he had three better placed team-mates ahead of him on the counter-attack.

Turnbull can shoot and he can shoot well. But just how does he get that movement on the ball?

"A few of the boys were asking me," he said.

"I've done it a few times, once I got the ball I just thought ‘I need to strike this’ and try to put a wee bit of swazz on it.

“I had a chance in the first half and was in two minds whether to pass it or not. So the second time, when I got it I knew I was going to give it my best strike.

“I have done it before and I know what I’m capable of, so I’m delighted it went into the top corner."

Not the time to celebrate

The ball hitting the back of the net was met by wild scenes in the away end plus arms in the air from team-mates Kyogo Furuhashi and Tom Rogic.

Turnbull, however, was emotionless. At least on the outside, refusing to celebrate against a club which provided him with so much before the move to Celtic in a deal which could be worth £3.25million.

“Everyone knows what kind of club Motherwell are and how they helped me when I was younger,” he said. “So I wanted to be respectful.

“I knew beforehand I wouldn’t celebrate because I spoke to my family about it. They were asking me what I’d do if I scored a goal and I told them I wouldn’t, I’d just leave it.

"Obviously I wanted to score but I didn’t want to celebrate too much.

“I felt like doing it because it’s a great feeling every time you score and that was no different, but I’d decided I wasn’t going to do it.

“It was hard to stop myself but I was delighted to put the ball in the top corner anyway. Hopefully I can score more of them in future and will be celebrating them as I want to.

“It was very different coming back here this season with a crowd in. Last year I was on the bench here and there were no supporters here. So ever since the fixtures were announced I was looking forward to coming back.

“It was good to be back here, seeing all the familiar faces from my time here. I will be getting a few messages from my pals later on no doubt, there will be a bit of banter.

“The most important thing today was getting the three points to keep going."

