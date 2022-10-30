David Martindale admits Celtic jealousy as Livingston boss bemoans shot percentages

Livingston manager David Martindale on the touchline during the 3-0 defeat to Celtic. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The Lions were unable to lay a glove on the defending champions who enjoyed a much more comfortable trip to the Tony Macaroni Arena than they have in recent seasons thanks to goals from Kyogo Furuhashi, Greg Taylor and Jota, the latter scoring on his return from injury.

The Portuguese winger was among five changes Celtic made in the match, including bringing on four full internationals, while Livingston were only able to name four fit outfield players on their bench, with Isma Goncalves only included to make up the numbers.

Martindale said: "I turned around to [assistant manager] Marvin [Bartley] and said, 'look at their substitutions'. It's not bad.

"Isma could have done five mintues for me if I needed it, but he shouldn't really have been on the bench.

"There was four fit players that I could change the game with, but I still thought we were competitive in terms of the starting 11 we put out, albeit we had eight bodies missing today.

"I dont think that had anything to do with the game, but when you look at Celtic's bench and the players they are bringing on, I was a wee bit envious. Financially they are miles ahead of where we are.

"But I think we limited them to very few chances. I don't think they cut us open on many occasions. We limited them to play around us rather than through us. The disappointing aspect is the goals we lose, because when you look at the total shots they've had on target, 50 per cent of those shots have went in, and I genuinely don't feel the percentage ratio should have been that high in terms of the chances they created."

Martindale handed a debut to former Hearts and Dundee goalkeeper Jack Hamilton due to an injury to Shamal George.

"I think he should have done a wee bit better on a couple of goals, but to be fair to the big man he's not played for six months.