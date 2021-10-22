Daizen Maeda: Who is the Japanese forward linked with Celtic?

Daizen Maeda has been in excellent form for Ange Postecoglou's former side Yokohama F. Marinos this term. Picture: Getty

On Friday morning, The Times reported Celtic were looking to raid the J-League market once more following the sensational success of Kyogo Furuhashi by bringing in another Japanese forward in the January transfer window.

Daizen Maeda played for manager Ange Postecoglou at Yokohama F. Marinos and the Australian is said to be keen on a reunion in Glasgow amid Maeda’s terrific form in 2021.

The 24-year-old, who has been capped twice by his country, has netted 17 goals in 30 games in what is by far and away his most productive campaign of his career to date.

Maeda last scored into double figures in a league campaign while on loan Mito Hollyhock in the J2 League. After struggling to match that impact back at Matsumoto Yamaga, especially after their return to the top flight, he moved for a season to Maritimo in Portugal, but scored just three times.

It was the same number of league goals he totalled in a loan move at Yokohama F. Marinos last season but the club saw enough potential in the player to snap him up on a permanent basis and he has repaid their faith tenfold.

He leads the league in scoring, which has been helped by his astounding 57.58 per cent shooting accuracy (Kyogo hit 40 per cent before his move to Scotland), while he also ranks No.1 for touches inside the penalty area this term.

Though he is contracted to 2024, sources in Japan say a deal is imminent for his 2022 arrival in Glasgow.

