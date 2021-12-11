Daizen Maeda to Celtic: Green light for transfer as Yokohama make plan

Daizen Maeda, right, is on the cusp on a move from Yokohama F Marinos to Celtic.

The 24-year-old Japan internationalist is widely expected to move to Celtic and join up with manager Ange Postecoglou, who coached him before his Parkhead switch in the summer.

Maeda was the top goalscorer in Japan’s premier division in 2021 and is part of the national team set-up.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And according to reports in Japan, Yokohama are in discussions with fellow J-League outfit Sendai over the transfer of forward Takuma Nishimura, who would be a direct replacement for Maeda.

That deal is expected to be completed on January 10, with Celtic wanting Maeda in Glasgow by January 22, after the cinch Premiership’s winter shutdown.

Celtic also hope to complete deals for two other Japanese players in Kawaski Frontale wing-back Reo Hatate and box-to-box midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi, who plays for Gamba Osaka.