Daizen Maeda has joined Celtic from Yokohama F Marinos.

Maeda has joined on loan from Yokohama F Marinos, where he previously worked with Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou, until the end of the season, with a compulsory buy-out clause inserted into the deal.

The 24-year-old, who has been capped two times by Japan, could make his debut for Celtic on January 17 against Hibs and says that his main strength will cause Scottish defences problems in the second half of the season.

“I know the manager from before so I’m really looking forward to working with him again,” said Maeda.

“He always plays attacking football so I’m looking forward to that style of football again.

“My strength is my speed so I’d like to use that to attack opponents and try to get as many goals as possible.

“All the Japanese players will try to be successful with Celtic –we want to try and get the title this season.

“Because of how well Kyogo Furuhashi is doing, and also in the past when Shunsuke Nakamura played for the club, there is a lot of interest in the club in Japan.

“I hope there will be more Celtic supporters in Japan now.”

Maeda continued on the Celtic website: “Kyogo has been playing really well and I think I’ll have to do even better than him to be successful.