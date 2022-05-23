Daizen Maeda: Striker completes Celtic move from Yokohama F. Marinos

The Japanese club have confirmed the switch following the striker's loan spell in the second half of the season.

Ange Postecoglou added Maeda in January having worked with him at the J1 League club. He had netted 23 goals in the 2021 season prior to his move to Celtic.

The 24-year-old played his part in Celtic’s Scottish Premiership title win and scored eight goals in 22 appearances in all competitions.

"Even after I came to Scotland, everyone’s support was encouraging and I was able to deliver good news to you in the form of a league victory,” Maeda told Yokohama F. Marinos website.

"All the thoughts I conveyed during the loan transfer, but will continue to do so. I will continue to challenge myself. F. Marinos is one of my favourite clubs forever! #Marinos Family is the best!”

Maeda is due to attend Yokohama’s league match with Kyoto Sanga on Wednesday.