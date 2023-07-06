Daizen Maeda has handed Celtic another attacking boost by signing a new deal until June 2027.

The 25-year-old Japan forward has become a key player for the Hoops since taking only four minutes to score his first Celtic goal on debut against Hibernian in January 2022, following his move from Yokohama F Marinos, initially on loan.

Fellow Japan international Kyogo Furuhashi also signed a new deal earlier in the week which takes him to 2027 and has now been joined by Maeda, who scored in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar against Croatia amidst a treble-winning season for Celtic.

He told the club’s official website: “It is a very happy moment for me and my family.

Daizen Maeda has signed a new four-year deal with Celtic. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

“Since we moved from Japan, everyone at the club and, of course, the supporters have been amazing and we are enjoying our life in Scotland.

“Celtic is a special club so I’m very pleased to extend my stay here. When I signed I said that my ultimate goal was to win the league and we have done so, twice.

“Becoming a treble winner last season has been one of the highlights of my career but we must now prepare for next season.

“Our aim will remain the same, to work hard together with the manager to bring success to the club and our supporters.

“We have three trophies to defend, and we also have Champions League football, so I am excited to get started.”

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is looking forward to working with the player in his first season back at the helm.

“Daizen has many qualities that I like in a player – high intensity, attack-minded and his work rate on and off the ball is exceptional,” he said.

“He has played a key role in the team since he arrived, helping to secure yet another treble for the club so I am delighted we have been able to secure a new deal with him.