Daizen Maeda reveals summer plans as he enjoys Celtic's moment in the sun - and Premiership title prospect

Incessant running, intense work-rate and an eye for goal, the Japanese striker is eyeing double figures since following his manager to Celtic Park and he won’t stop, he says, until the title is mathematical certainty.

Then, and only then, will Maeda put his feet up and reflect on a job well done.

Celtic were six points behind Rangers when he arrived from Yokohama F.Marinos, initially on a loan deal. Saturday’s 4-1 win over Hearts saw the turnaround all but completed at Celtic Park, where expectant fans’ nerves were calmed by his equaliser and ninth of the season cancelling out Ellis Sims’ early opener that had threatened to disrupt the anticipated title party.

"To have a victory was very important. We got the result we needed and I feel okay, I feel nice,” said Maeda. "I know that last year Celtic couldn’t get the title. This is why when I came here I wanted to give absolutely everything to get a result for the team. I am happy with the way the move has turned out.

“There is not a big difference between Celtic and Rangers, both teams play at a good level, but our manager brought a good attitude to us. He made us think the right way.

"And next week, as always, we hope we will get to share the happiness we feel with our fans and supporters.

“We don’t have the league title yet, so I will only think about that when everything is settled.”

Celtic's Daizen Maeda celebrates making it 1-1 against Hearts at Celtic Park. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

His performances, and fitness, are all the more remarkable given his schedule – Maeda has played almost a year-and-a-half non-stop through the J-League in 2021 and the first half of 2022 at Celtic. He wouldn’t have any complaints if his loan were to become permanent. Maeda is settled in Scotland, “the weather has improved recently and it feels very comfortable to live here now, I like it,” he admitted, enjoying Celtic’s moment in the sun.

But the forward who doesn’t seem to stop, is looking forward to a summer break where he finally can.

“I am happy here, of course,” he added. “But I am looking forward to resting. I have been playing since the beginning of last season in Japan.

“After this season is over I will have to take enough rest to be ready to go again next season.

“I want to be at my best next season, but I will think about that after I have had a rest first.”

That promises the prospect of a European campaign but no matter the competition, Maeda insists his outlook remains the same. First this season’s title, then his rest and recuperation can lead into season 2022-23.

“I am just concentrating on each game as it comes now. There is no big difference between domestic games and Champions League to me. I like to enjoy every game I play the same way.

“Europe is one of our objectives of course. But we have to get results in domestic leagues and in domestic cups to make that happen.