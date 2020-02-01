‘Craig Gordon can play for Scotland even if he’s not playing for Celtic’ - Neil Lennon

A widespread conclusion has been drawn from Craig Gordon’s failure to be granted a move away from Celtic in the transfer window. With the 37-year-old condemned to the bench for his club these past six months, it has been taken as read that the keeper now has no prospect of fulfilling his ambition to represent Scotland in a major finals.

Neil Lennon, though, would dispute this. The Celtic manager believes the 54-times capped Gordon could be parachuted straight into the international set-up at any point – despite having made only one start at club level since late September thanks to the on-loan arrival of Fraser Forster. With Steve Clarke’s first choice keeper David Marshall currently out of the Wigan side, the national coach has a big decision to make.

“Craig Gordon is certainly good enough to be in the Scotland squad even if he’s not playing for us every week – that would be my opinion,” said Lennon.

“I see him every day and he’s an outstanding trainer and an outstanding professional so whether he’s playing regularly or not, he’s still more than good enough to be in the Scotland squad.”

Lennon concedes that he understood Gordon’s desire to leave Celtic Park in the search of game time – with Hearts mooted as an option – but that was never a goer with Celtic’s other keeper, Scott Bain, still experiencing issues with a thumb he fractured in August.

“It is [an awkward decision]. From the club’s point of view we didn’t want to let him go, but from a human side I can totally understand where he’s coming from. But he’s training great, he looks great, it’s just that Fraser is our No.1 choice right now.”

Lennon, meanwhile, rounded on the critics of James Forrest, who found their voice again in December as the Celtic winger, outstanding for four years, struggled in two games against Rangers before the end of the year. A pair of performances that had a section of the club’s supporter questioning his appetite for such physical encounters. He was back to his “very best” in Wednesday’s night’s 3-0 pummelling of St Johnstone – netting his 15th goal of the season – and Lennon has no time for those who would question the contribution of the winger who made his debut for Lennon almost ten years ago.

”People have short memories,” said the Celtic manager. “He’s entitled to a bad couple of days now and again but I don’t think he gets cut the same slack as others. People have to remember he’s 28, but he’s achieved so much. I always think homegrown players get it a little bit more [stick], for some reason.

“He’s been outstanding. Sometimes when he doesn’t play as well as that people think, awwww, he just sets a really high standard. He’d played a lot of games [by December]. That absolutely has to take its toll. Look at his record in Rangers games, I’d say it was pretty good. The amount of goals, assists he’s had, the wins.

“Jamesy is a big game player. Alright, he didn’t have one of his better games [in the derby loss] but we make too big an issue of it at times, we really do. I’m sorry but that [criticism of his appetite in the derbies] is really unfair on a player that has been absolutely unbelievably good for this club for such a long time.

“He’s just a quiet kid. That’s why he’s had such a successful career. There’s been no controversy surrounding him, there’s been no social media around him. He just comes in, plays his football, does his training and goes home again. What’s wrong with that? He’s a manager’s dream.”