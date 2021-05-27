Eddie Howe is expected to become the next Celtic manager.

Could this be the Celtic starting XI for Eddie Howe's first match in charge?

A prediction for the Celtic starting XI for the first game of next season, involving a mix of players based on who’s likely to still be at the club beyond the summer and a number of potential targets in the transfer market.

By Angus Wright
Thursday, 27th May 2021, 7:44 pm
Updated Thursday, 27th May 2021, 8:28 pm

Eddie Howe is very likely to be named the next manager of Celtic, it’s simply a matter of time. Discussions are ongoing behind the scenes but reports coming out of Parkhead strongly suggest Howe will eventually be unveiled as the successor to Neil Lennon.

It’s been an incredibly trying time for supporters but the news will finally herald the dawn of a new era and allow fans to begin dreaming once again of success in the future. And that begins this summer with Howe’s first recruitment drive as Celtic boss. Though he’ll want to keep some sort of continuity, there are likely to be several new faces when next campaign gets underway...

1. GK - Benjamin Siegrist

Celtic have been linked with the Dundee United stopper and while fans may wish for a player with higher pedigree, he and Allan McGregor were undoubtedly the best two goalkeepers in the league this term.

2. DR - Milan van Ewijk

The ADO Den Haag defender was linked with Celtic in March. Right-back is certainly a position Howe will be looking to address with at least one new recruit required.

3. DL - Greg Taylor

The Scottish international isn't necessarily a popular player with supporters, but he's not a bad one either and someone who could really thrive in a fully functioning side.

4. DC - Christopher Jullien

After an injury-plagued 2020/21 campaign, the French centre-back will be expected to return next term and pick up where his 2019/20 form left off.

