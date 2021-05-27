Could this be the Celtic starting XI for Eddie Howe's first match in charge?

Eddie Howe is very likely to be named the next manager of Celtic, it’s simply a matter of time. Discussions are ongoing behind the scenes but reports coming out of Parkhead strongly suggest Howe will eventually be unveiled as the successor to Neil Lennon.

It’s been an incredibly trying time for supporters but the news will finally herald the dawn of a new era and allow fans to begin dreaming once again of success in the future. And that begins this summer with Howe’s first recruitment drive as Celtic boss. Though he’ll want to keep some sort of continuity, there are likely to be several new faces when next campaign gets underway...