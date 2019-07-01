Could Napoli steal Kieran Tierney from under the noses of Arsenal?

Napoli are ready to gazump Arsenal's bid to sign Kieran Tierney, according to the Daily Mail.

The Celtic left-back is in demand this summer with Arsenal already having two bids rejected by the Ladbrokes Premiership champions.

Celtic star Kieran Tierney.

The Gunners are reportedly poised to offer a third deal of £20 million up front with a further £5 million in add-ons.

However, they could be set to lose out on the Scottish international with Napoli ready to make their first offer.

The Serie A club may look to take advantage of Celtic's frustrations with Arsenal's attempt to lowball them over Tierney.

The 22-year-old flew home from Celtic's pre-season training camp in Austia, though the club insist it is purely to step up his rehabilitation from injury.

