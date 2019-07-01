Could Napoli steal Kieran Tierney from under the noses of Arsenal?

0
Have your say

Napoli are ready to gazump Arsenal's bid to sign Kieran Tierney, according to the Daily Mail.

READ MORE - Celtic manager Neil Lennon hails ‘very talented’ new duo
The Celtic left-back is in demand this summer with Arsenal already having two bids rejected by the Ladbrokes Premiership champions.

Celtic star Kieran Tierney.

Celtic star Kieran Tierney.

The Gunners are reportedly poised to offer a third deal of £20 million up front with a further £5 million in add-ons.

However, they could be set to lose out on the Scottish international with Napoli ready to make their first offer.

The Serie A club may look to take advantage of Celtic's frustrations with Arsenal's attempt to lowball them over Tierney.

The 22-year-old flew home from Celtic's pre-season training camp in Austia, though the club insist it is purely to step up his rehabilitation from injury.

READ MORE - Celtic cool interest in signing target, Serie A giants prepare Tierney bid, Hibs eyeing moves for former favourites, Hearts star told to leave - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill