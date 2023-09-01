Brendan Rodgers has indicated that Celtic are working on concluding more than one transfer deal ahead of the midnight deadline.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is hoping to add to his squad ahead of the transfer deadline. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

A season-long loan move for Benfica midfielder Paulo Bernardo is expected to be confirmed imminently to add to the arrivals of Luis Palma from Greek side Aris and defender Nat Phillips on loan from Liverpool earlier in the week.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of the first Old Firm showdown of the season against Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday, Rodgers indicated that he did not anticipate “many more” signings over and above the Portgual Under-21 international.

However, in an interview with Sky Sports, Rodgers confirmed that Celtic are still working on other deals over and above Bernardo.

Rodgers said: “There’s a number of players that we’ve still to confirm to come in. There was areas we wanted to improve and we’ve been able to do that. We’ll see how the rest of the window looks but there is still more confirmation for players to come in.”

Quizzed on whether there could be more than one new arrival prior to the deadline, Rodgers replied: “Could be, yeah.”

Celtic have been linked with a move for former Chelsea, Southampton and Leicester left-back Ryan Bertrand but free agents such as the 34-year-old former England international can be signed after the window closes.

On the imminent signing of 21-year-old Bernardo, Rodgers said: “Again a young player that’s coming in with potential and that will hopefully be confirmed. He comes in with the opportunity to see him and give us more strength in depth in that midfield area and we will see how he develops.”

Ismaila Soro has left Celtic for Beitar Jerusalem – 19 months after his final appearance for the club – and Rodgers also expects Sead Haksabanovic to depart after the attacking midfielder appeared to express frustration over a lack of game time on social media.

However, Rodgers is keen to retain midfielder Matt O’Riley amid reports of a £10m bid from Leeds United being knocked back.