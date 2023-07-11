'Constantly messaging me': Ange Postecoglou lifts lid on Brendan Rodgers Celtic contact

Brendan Rodgers has returned to Celtic to replace Ange Postecoglou.

The new Tottenham head coach made the move to north London at the end of the season after securing the domestic treble for the Parkhead club.

During two years of success where Postecoglou won five out of six domestic trophies, Rodgers kept in touch.

The former Leicester boss has returned to the Hoops hot-seat for a second spell and is looking to make his mark in the Champions League, where, as cinch Premiership champions, Celtic will enter at the group stage next season.

Postecoglou spoke to the media for the first time as Spurs boss on Monday.

At his first Spurs media conference, Postecoglou spoke about the Northern Irishman’s return to Glasgow. He said: “He’s absolutely the right man. He’s a fantastic manager and he loves that football club. He was constantly messaging me while I was Celtic manager to make sure that I stayed on track and we had success. I’ve exchanged messages with him and he was very, very supportive when I got the (Celtic) role.

“Even when I got this role, he sent me a nice message and I’ve reciprocated and stayed in contact with him and all the staff there. I’ve no doubt they’ll have great success. Hopefully, they can make an impact in the Champions League, I know that’s what his ambition is. That group of players and staff certainly have the capability to do that. Hopefully, that happens.”

Rodgers described Celtic as a “bucket list” club for managers and admitted some soul searching took place before he decided to move from Glasgow, where he had spent two years following his move from Japanese outfit Yokohama F Marinos. The former Australia, Brisbane Roar and Melbourne Victory boss said: “My wife and my kids loved it up there and my whole family was really happy. I’ve got two young ones and they’ve lived abroad their whole life in four different countries. We made the decision as a family that wherever my profession took us, we’d go and we’d experience that.

“My wife knows better than anyone, I can’t resist a challenge. That’s when I’m at my best and my history is I’ve never stayed too long at too many clubs. I’ve always left when clubs are successful. All I’ve tried to do whenever I’ve been, like most managers, is leave the club you’ve inherited in a better place than where you picked it up and hopefully make a positive impact.