Connor Barron: Aberdeen's contract plans revealed, Lewis Ferguson future latest and goalkeeper exits

The 19-year-old signed a new deal until 2024 in January following a successful loan spell at Kelty Hearts. In the second half of the season he developed into a key player at Pittodrie, one which Jim Goodwin is keen to build his team around.

With reported interest in the player from Celtic, Genk, plus Serie A sides Sassuolo and Bologna, Aberdeen want to protect their asset.

"We've got a number of good young players in our squad we are wanting to extend their contracts,” Goodwin confirmed. “Connor Barron is one of them. He had a terrific second half of the season. He's the type of player you want to be building teams around because of his age.

"Based on what he did in the second half of the campaign there is always going to be speculation. Connor is a terrific young talent, he's still got a hell of a lot of development to do. I spoke to him last week and I think Aberdeen, at the moment, is the best place for him to further his development

"We'd love to get Connor on a better contract, he deserves to be rewarded, he deserves a better financial contract. At the same time we need to protect our assets as well. We want Connor to stay.

"There is no pressure on anybody at the moment but we just want Connor to know how important we think he is and how much we want him around.”

Goodwin confirmed the club had reached an agreement for goalkeeper Gary Woods to leave, while Lewis Ferguson, who will meet up with the team for their pre-season trip to Spain on Monday after being given an extended break due to Scotland involvement, continues to attract attention.

Connor Barron has emerged as a key player for Aberdeen. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The 22-year-old has been subject of a bid from English Championship side Millwall but The Scotsman understands the club expect interest from Italy.

“I had a good chance with Lewis and said the same thing I said about Calvin Ramsey,” Goodwin said. “Everybody has a valuation – if it’s met, we’ll have that discussion with the player and his representatives.