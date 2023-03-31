All Sections
Confirmed: Celtic without trio for Ross County and Rangers clashes - and two further Dingwall doubts

Celtic will be without James Forrest, Liel Abada and Anthony Ralston for Sunday’s match against Ross County.

Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson
Published 31st Mar 2023, 15:05 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 15:05 BST
Liel Abada had to leave the Israel squad and is out of the next couple of Celtic matches.
Liel Abada had to leave the Israel squad and is out of the next couple of Celtic matches.
Liel Abada had to leave the Israel squad and is out of the next couple of Celtic matches.

Manager Ange Postecoglou confirmed that the trio will miss the trip to Dingwall when the cinch Premiership resumes this weekend. Forrest has been missing for weeks due to injury, while Abada and Ralston had to leave the Israel and Scotland national camps respectively due to knocks. They are also likely to miss next weekend’s Old Firm clash against Rangers. Midfielders Reo Hatate and Aaron Mooy are also rated as doubts for the County match.

“The ones who are definitely out, James Forrest is still a fair bit off,” confirmed Postecoglou in his broadcast press conference. “Tony Ralston and Liel Abada picked up injuries with their national teams and it’s fair to say they will be a couple of weeks. Reo (Hatate) and Aaron (Mooy) are back in training but we will assess it on Saturday before we make a decision. I would suggest if it’s not this weekend, that they will probably be right for next weekend, but we will just see how they go. Everyone else is okay.”

