Clubs to vote on league expansion proposal that would fast-track Celtic and Rangers colts into SPFL

SPFL clubs will be asked to vote on league expansion proposals

Under the new plans, six clubs would be introduced over the course of the next three seasons – Celtic and Rangers colts or B teams, and two sides each from the fifth-tier Highland League and Lowland League

The proposals, which have not been put forward by the league, would save the bottom-placed side in Scottish League Two from relegation for the next three years.

The phased reconstruction would create four leagues of 12 teams by the 2024/25 campaign.

Proposals put forward would see the Championship expanding to mirror the 12-team top flight in order to accommodate the first clubs joining the league structure, with the Lowland League and Highland League champions promoted to the SPFL on a year-by-year basis until the four leagues are 12-team divisions.

Existing SPFL clubs have until July 7 to submit their response to the proposals ahead of next month’s AGM.

Clubs in the Lowland League voted to add colt teams from Celtic and Rangers to their division from next season for one term only, but there was still opposition to the move, with one club president resigning in protest and several clubs further down the pyramid who have already spent money on facilities to aid their progress through the leagues voicing their displeasure.

However, while the Hoops and Gers B teams will be ineligible for promotion or relegation from the Lowland League regardless of their final position, they could be added to Scottish football’s fourth tier as early as season 2022/23 – if the plans are backed by a majority of league clubs.

