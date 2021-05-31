Club eyes transfer for Celtic prospect as talks continue with prospective manager Ange Postecoglou

Highly rated starlet Karamoko Dembele has emerged as a shock target for Danish side FC Nordsjaelland when the summer transfer window opens.

The Scottish Sun reports the Superliga side are keen to take the diminutive schoolboy international to Scandinavia.

Dembele, brother of Peterborough forward Siriki, burst into the first-team scene as a 16-year-old, handed his debut by Neil Lennon against Hearts at the end of season 2018-19.

Karamoko Dembele made his debut in 2019 (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

However he was already being touted as a talent of the future as far back as 2016 when he appeared for Celtic's development side aged just 13 and had been invited to first-team training by Brendan Rodgers.

Despite that fledgling SPFL appearance, few have followed and the youngster has only been seen sporadically by followers of the first team until caretaker manager John Kennedy took over.

He featured as the recent season ended, scoring his first goal in the penultimate match of the season against St Johnstone.

However if his suitors have their way his next involvement could be in Denmark, with Nordsjaelland reportedly keen on replacing Kamaldeen Sulemana with the teenager who has one year left on his current Celtic deal.

Karamoko Dembele of England tracked by Tom Davies of Wales during the International Friendly match between Wales U18 and England U18 at Leckwith Stadium on March 29, 2021 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Dembele has played for Scotland under-17s but has also featured in the youth ranks for England – and is also eligible to play internationally for the Ivory Coast.

As the Danish club join other European sides in monitoring Dembele and his contract status, Celtic remain in advanced talks with Australian coach Ange Postecoglou over replacing Lennon as manager permanently.