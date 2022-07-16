'Close to end point' - Celtic signings expected this week as Ange Postecoglou delivers injury update

The Scottish champions played their fourth friendly of pre-season, drawing 2-2 with Blackburn Rovers at Celtic Park.

Postecoglou was without the injured Carl Starfelt, while Reo Hatate and Giorgio Giakoumakis were also missing.

The Australian admitted the squad is "looking really good” but is keen to add more players. However, he was coy when asked if a centre-back was on the transfer wishlist due to the injury to Starfelt.

"We’re definitely going to add a couple of players,” he said. “We’re working on that but would expect to do that in the next seven days. We had to be patient and that was much more important than rushing.

"I’m confident we’re close to the end point in bringing in a couple which will help.

“The squad is looking really good but on days like today we want to make sure we don’t lose our effectiveness when a couple are missing.

"We had a pretty hectic schedule last year. The reality is we’ll play close to 60 games.

"Champions League on a weekly basis will add stress to the squad which is why I’m keen to bring in a couple more, to make sure we’re strong and robust.

"Last year it affected our ability to perform at a really high level. I don’t think it’ll be a bigger squad, just more robust with quality.”

Anthony Ralston, a half-time substitute, was replaced late on after a minor injury, while Postecoglou explained why Hatate and Giakoumakis were both missing

"He's (Ralston) alright,” he said. “He’s got a bit of a cut on his foot, couple of stitches, nothing too serious.

“Reo is OK but fell ill yesterday. We had a decision to make. We could have given him 30 minutes today. Unfortunately for him we flogged him.

"Gio has taken a couple of personal days as his missus is due. We sent a personal trainer so he’s not getting away with that.”

As for the game itself?

"It was decent,” Postecoglou said. “I thought first half was real good as a game.