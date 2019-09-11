Juve

Claudio Marchisio to Rangers back on? Celtic boss to hold talks with outcast, Lyon interested in Parkhead ace, Hearts injury concern, Rangers expect £8m windfall - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Wednesday's Scottish football news and gossip.

Stories on Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen and Scotland.

Rangers still have a chance of landing ex-Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio after an Italian journalist reported the player was considering three offers, one from the Ibrox club, after turning down moves to Brescia and China.

Lyon have become the latest French club to take an interest in Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard. It has previously been reported that Monaco tried to sign the youngster in the summer transfer window. (Daily Express)

Celtic right-back Moritz Bauer admits he was surprised to receive a phone call from Rangers winger Jordan Jones apologising for a derby foul. (The Scotsman)

Neil Lennon will hold crunch talks with Scott Sinclair as he aims to offer the winger a route back into the Celtic first-team. (Daily Express)

