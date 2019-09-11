Claudio Marchisio to Rangers back on? Celtic boss to hold talks with outcast, Lyon interested in Parkhead ace, Hearts injury concern, Rangers expect £8m windfall - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
Wednesday's Scottish football news and gossip.
Stories on Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen and Scotland.
1. Rangers still have hope
Rangers still have a chance of landing ex-Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio after an Italian journalist reported the player was considering three offers, one from the Ibrox club, after turning down moves to Brescia and China.
Lyon have become the latest French club to take an interest in Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard. It has previously been reported that Monaco tried to sign the youngster in the summer transfer window. (Daily Express)