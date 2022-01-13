Christopher Jullien: Celtic manager explains plan for long-suffering defender

The first Celtic senior appearance for Christopher Jullien in more than a year might only be a matter of weeks away, Ange Postecoglou has suggested.

By Andrew Smith
Thursday, 13th January 2022, 10:30 pm
Christopher Jullien during a Celtic training session at Lennoxtown.

The French centre-back played the second half of a bounce game against St Mirren on Wednesday in his first team action of any kind since he sustained knee ligament damage against Dundee United on December 30, 2020. A year on the sidelines for the defender who joined the club two-and-a-half years ago in a £7million deal from Toulouse means caution will continue to be taken over his first-team reintroduction. However, the beginning of the end to Jullien’s injury nightmare could be firmly in sight.

“He’s working hard and we’re continuing to build him up so he’ll get an opportunity in the next few weeks,” said the Celtic manager of the player, who has made 62 appearances and scored 10 goals for the club – including the winner in the 2019 League Cup final over Rangers. “Then we’ll see how it goes.”

