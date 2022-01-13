Christopher Jullien: Celtic manager explains plan for long-suffering defender

The French centre-back played the second half of a bounce game against St Mirren on Wednesday in his first team action of any kind since he sustained knee ligament damage against Dundee United on December 30, 2020. A year on the sidelines for the defender who joined the club two-and-a-half years ago in a £7million deal from Toulouse means caution will continue to be taken over his first-team reintroduction. However, the beginning of the end to Jullien’s injury nightmare could be firmly in sight.