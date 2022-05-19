Christopher Jullien: Celtic defender facing big decision as French clubs 'monitor' situation

Christopher Jullien in action for Celtic during a City of Glasgow Cup Semi-Final between Rangers B and Celtic B.

The 29-year-old centre-back only played 16 minutes of last season after battling back from a serious knee injury and is well down the pecking order under current manager Ange Postecoglou.

Jullien became a regular for Celtic since moving to the club from Toulouse in 2019 for a fee believed to be in the region of £7million and scored the winning goal in the 2019 League Cup final triumph over Rangers. However, after a horrific knee injury against Dundee United the following year, he has been unable to force his way back into the team.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Frenchman has one year left on his contract and The Scottish Sun reports that several teams in his homeland are monitoring his situation.

Celtic’s first-choice centre-halves in the season just finished were Carl Starfelt and Cameron Carter-Vickers, while Stephen Welsh was often used as their deputy. While Carter-Vickers was on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, Celtic are trying to sign the American on a permanent deal.

Jullien spoke last week on his situation at Celtic and admitted he will consider his future.

“I still have a year of contract and I'd like to continue playing here, but my priority is to be on the pitch,” said the former France youth internationalist.