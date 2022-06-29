Christopher Jullien: Celtic centre-back nears Bundesliga move with medical underway

Christopher Jullien is on the verge of leaving Celtic for the Bundlesiga.

By Joel Sked
Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 10:59 am
Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 10:59 am

The Frenchman is undergoing a medical ahead of a move to Schalke 04.

According to Fabrizio Romano, a deal has been agreed between the club and Jullien will join the German giants on loan.

Jullien, signed from Toulouse for £7million in 2019, featured just once under Ange Postecoglou last season following his return from a long-term injury which kept him out for more than a year.

The 29-year-old was understood to be keen to fight for his place at Celtic but interest emerged from Germany as well as clubs in the French top-flight.

Last season, he was behind Cameron Carter-Vickers, Carl Starfelt and Stephen Welsh in the pecking order.

Jullien will depart having played 62 games for Celtic, playing a pivotal role in helping the club win a treble in 2020.

Meanwhile, Celtic are closing in on the signing of Alexandro Bernanbei from Lanus.

Celtic's Christopher Jullien could be set for a move to Germany. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

