Chris Sutton weighs in on Ange Postecoglou to Spurs as ex-Celtic striker offers 'smaller club' verdict

Chris Sutton admits Ange Postecoglou could be tempted by a move to the Premier League but feels a move to Tottenham Hotspur would be a “downgrade” on Celtic.

Postecoglou is the new bookies favourite to become the next Spurs manager after reports emerged on Thursday that he is being “strongly considered” for the post after the previous frontrunner, Feyenoord boss Arne Slot, pulled out of the race.

The former Australia head coach has steered Celtic to a second consecutive Scottish title - securing Champions League group-stage football again next season - and will clinch a historic treble if his side defeat Inverness in the Scottish Cup final next weekend having already lifted the League Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked about the Spurs speculation by Sky Sports, the Celtic boss replied. "It doesn't [come onto my radar]. I think anyone who knows me, I've been asked about these things plenty of times, know that what's important for me is the here and now. I've never planned anything in my football career.”

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is the bookies favourite to become next Tottenham manager. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Sutton reckons, however, that Postecoglou will have ambitions of managing in the English top flight – even though Spurs are a “smaller club” than the Scottish champions in the eyes of the former Celtic striker turned pundit.