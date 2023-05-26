All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Major Spice Girls reunion update
Parents jailed for murdering 10-month old baby on Christmas Day
Material found in Madeleine McCann reservoir search sent to Germany
Celine Dion cancels UK ‘Courage’ world tour
IRA plot to kill Queen in San Francisco in 1983 revealed by FBI
TikTok prankster Mizzy arrested again days after court appearance

Chris Sutton weighs in on Ange Postecoglou to Spurs as ex-Celtic striker offers 'smaller club' verdict

Chris Sutton admits Ange Postecoglou could be tempted by a move to the Premier League but feels a move to Tottenham Hotspur would be a “downgrade” on Celtic.
Matthew Elder
By Matthew Elder
Published 26th May 2023, 15:54 BST
Updated 26th May 2023, 16:01 BST
 Comment

Postecoglou is the new bookies favourite to become the next Spurs manager after reports emerged on Thursday that he is being “strongly considered” for the post after the previous frontrunner, Feyenoord boss Arne Slot, pulled out of the race.

The former Australia head coach has steered Celtic to a second consecutive Scottish title - securing Champions League group-stage football again next season - and will clinch a historic treble if his side defeat Inverness in the Scottish Cup final next weekend having already lifted the League Cup.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Asked about the Spurs speculation by Sky Sports, the Celtic boss replied. "It doesn't [come onto my radar]. I think anyone who knows me, I've been asked about these things plenty of times, know that what's important for me is the here and now. I've never planned anything in my football career.”

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is the bookies favourite to become next Tottenham manager. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is the bookies favourite to become next Tottenham manager. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is the bookies favourite to become next Tottenham manager. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Sutton reckons, however, that Postecoglou will have ambitions of managing in the English top flight – even though Spurs are a “smaller club” than the Scottish champions in the eyes of the former Celtic striker turned pundit.

Posting on Twitter, Sutton stated: “I want Ange Postecoglou to stay at Celtic and have a crack at the CL next season and Tottenham Hotspur is clearly a downgrade/smaller club than Celtic but nobody can deny the fact that Ange will want a crack at the Premier League down south at some stage…”

Related topics:Premier LeagueChris SuttonChampions LeagueSky Sports
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.