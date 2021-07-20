Chris Sutton slams Celtic's Nir Bitton for 'moment of madness'

Celtic were leading the Danes 1-0 after new signing Liel Abada put them ahead on 39 minutes, but just five minutes later the game changed when Bitton was shown a second yellow card.
The Israeli raised his hands in an altercation with Anders Dreyer after the Midtjylland player tried to win a penalty. Both players were booked, but due to a booking earlier in the match, Bitton was dismissed.
“It’s a moment of madness,” said Sutton on Premier Sports. “It’s ridiculous.
"Why Bitton then reacts, I couldn’t tell you.
"He’s an experienced player. He’s knows he’s on a yellow card, for heaven’s sake. He pokes him in the forehead.
"He’s put the team under so much pressure.”