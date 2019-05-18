Chris Sutton on Rangers: ‘The ‘Glasgow is blue’ guff is embarrassing’

Chris Sutton believes the reaction from Rangers fans and players to last weekend’s victory over Celtic has been “embarrassing”.

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton. Picture: John Devlin

The BT Sport pundit and former Parkhead striker believes the blue side of Glasgow have taken their celebrations too far in the wake of the 2-0 triumph, achieved thanks to goals from James Tavernier and Scott Arfield.

He accused the Light Blues of acting like they’d won the “World Cup” when the victory was nothing more than a “consolation goal”.

He also made reference to a tweet by Tavernier, where the Ibrox captain said “Glasgow is blue” after the win, a sentiment Sutton described as “guff”.

Writing in his column for the Daily Record, he said: “Rangers are celebrating like they’ve won the World Cup when the reality is they have won sod all.

“Last weekend’s victory against Celtic was the equivalent of a consolation goal yet we’ve seen all this nonsense about Glasgow being blue.

“It’s embarrassing. I would be ashamed to hear that guff if I was part of a squad that failed to win the league and got bundled out of both cups.

“Rangers won six games on the bounce when it didn’t matter and it was hardly a Herculean feat overcoming a Celtic side that was already over the line in the league and with precious little left in the tank.

“I’ve never seen second place and no trophies celebrated in Glasgow.”