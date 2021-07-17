Chris Sutton claims 'shocking' Celtic need Champions League 'miracle' against Midtjylland

Ange Postecoglou, manager of Celtic. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

The Hoops begin their bid for elite European football against Danish outfit FC Midtjylland early next week, with new manager Ange Postecoglou taking charge of his first competitive match in the Parkhead dugout.

But Sutton has argued that the Bhoys are still feeling the adverse effects of last season’s underwhelming title defence, and are a long way off the level they need to be at to progress in the competition.

Writing in a column for the Daily Record, he said: “Celtic need a Midtjylland miracle if they’re to even reach the next stage of Champions League qualifying.

“With just over three days to go until the first leg I can’t ever remember the squad being this disjointed.

“The club is all over the place.

“It’s a shocking state of affairs. Every season when it comes round to the Champions League we seem to be talking about the same situation, the same dilemma because Celtic haven’t acted quickly enough.

“But this is not on the manager this year. This is on the hierarchy for sitting on their hands.

“Celtic fans always have hope and expectation for qualifying for the Champions League group stage. This season I don’t think that’s there.

“In my opinion they’ll be lucky to qualify for even the Europa League group stage.”