Cho-Gue Sung 'could sign for Celtic or Rangers' insists Jeonbuk chief as summer transfer mooted

Celtic may have failed in a bid to sign Cho Gue-sung in the January window, but the door remains open for a summer move – to them or rivals Rangers.

That is according to Jeonbuk sporting director Park Ji-Sung, who believes his player is destined to move to Europe in the near future after opting to remain in his homeland for the start of the new K-League season.

Celtic, Mainz and Minnesota United all put offers on the table for the 25-year-old, who became hot property after netting two goals for his country at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Rangers were also reported to be keeping tabs on the player, and Park insists that a move to either side of the Old Firm would be of interest to Cho if either were to make an approach when the window reopens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to Football Scotland, Park said: "Celtic participate in European competition which is a great experience for the player and Cho would get an opportunity to express himself by playing in the Scottish league. It would be perfect for him to improve in the future and he could stay at Celtic or Rangers which would be totally fine, or he could move on to a bigger league.

Cho Gue-sung, pictured in action for South Korea at the World Cup, has been linked with a summer move to either Celtic or Rangers. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

"Celtic or Rangers would be great for him to be his next step in his career. In the winter there were a few clubs interested but we didn't make a deal, but this summer I am happy to sell him and I think he'll be ready for his next step. First he needs to do well in our league and keep up his level, then prove it himself and I'm sure he can go to Europe in the summer.

"We don't know yet which clubs will keep an interest in him in the summer, we'll have to wait and see, but obviously if Celtic want to submit another offer for Cho in the summer they're more than welcome.