Chelsea are set to appoint a new manager and could do so by the end of this week – while Ange Postecoglou has been linked with West Ham.

The Stamford Bridge side are widely reported to be in talks with former Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino. Some reports in England suggest he could be named as early as this week but PA has suggested that while talks are at an advanced stage no decision is imminent. The Blues parted company with Graham Potter recently and installed club legend Frank Lampard as interim boss until the end of the season.

Talks with former Bayern Munich head coach Julian Nagelsmann fell through last week and it has been reported Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has featured on a Chelsea shortlist, alongside Vincent Kompany, who has led Burnley to promotion to the Premier League.

The Australian has earned plenty of deserved recognition for the work he has done since taking on the job at Celtic Park. He could follow up last season's double with a treble this campaign. Postecoglou has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs in the last two years. One bookmaker, however, makes it odds on that he will remain with the Glasgow giants next term and 6/4 he will depart.

West Ham, the most recent English team to be linked with him, are 8/1 to be his club next year. The Hammers are currently being managed by former Celtic player David Moyes. They have pulled away from relegation trouble slightly in recent weeks, while progressing to the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League. Yet, former West Ham star Glen Johnson advised Postecoglou to remain at Celtic even if he believes it is a job which would attract the Australian.

“Ange Postecoglou shouldn't take on the challenge of West Ham [if offered],” he told King Casino Bonus. “But I'm sure he would want to. He is doing well at Celtic - but that is not a difficult job to do. Celtic are way better than West Ham at the moment, but any manager would take an offer from the Premier League quite seriously.