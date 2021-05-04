Changes made for Celtic's final home game of SPFL Premiership season against St Johnstone

The midweek game had been scheduled for a 7.45pm start at Celtic Park.
However, Callum Davidson’s Betfred Cup winners will now visit Glasgow for an earlier 6.30pm kick off on May 12.
Celtic: Get the latest team news, match previews and reports
It is the penultimate match of Celtic’s season and the final home match for John Kennedy’s side – who have played in front of empty stands since the season began against Hamilton in August.
