Changes made for Celtic's final home game of SPFL Premiership season against St Johnstone

The midweek game had been scheduled for a 7.45pm start at Celtic Park.

However, Callum Davidson’s Betfred Cup winners will now visit Glasgow for an earlier 6.30pm kick off on May 12.

It is the penultimate match of Celtic’s season and the final home match for John Kennedy’s side – who have played in front of empty stands since the season began against Hamilton in August.