'Champions, that's who we are': Every word of Ange Postecoglou's Celtic Park title address

Ange Postecoglou thanked the Celtic support for embracing him as manager, welcoming his family - and even complimenting his fashion as he delivered an emotional post-match speech ahead of the club’s trophy day.

By David Oliver
Saturday, 14th May 2022, 2:41 pm
Updated Saturday, 14th May 2022, 2:42 pm

Callum McGregor lifted the cinch Premiership trophy after a 6-0 rout of Motherwell, which also marked the departure of club stalwarts Tom Rogic and Nir Bitton.

Afterwards, as fans waited for the silverware show, Postecoglou delivered an emotional address to the packed stands.

“Champions. That’s who we are,” he declared. “I just want to thank everyone involved - the board, management – I have the best staff in the land. An unbelievable effort.

"I’ve got a group of players who have been unbelievable – champions of Scotland, and well-deserved.

“And for you (the fans), the best on the planet. Unbelievable.

“You’ve embraced me, you’ve embraced my family, you’ve embraced this jumper!

“I want everyone to enjoy today, enjoy the summer and we’ll come back bigger, better, because we never stop.”

Ange Postecoglou, looks on as his side celebrate the league title before addressing the Celtic Park fans. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
MotherwellCallum McGregorNir BittonPremiership
