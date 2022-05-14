'Champions, that's who we are': Every word of Ange Postecoglou's Celtic Park title address

Callum McGregor lifted the cinch Premiership trophy after a 6-0 rout of Motherwell, which also marked the departure of club stalwarts Tom Rogic and Nir Bitton.

Afterwards, as fans waited for the silverware show, Postecoglou delivered an emotional address to the packed stands.

“Champions. That’s who we are,” he declared. “I just want to thank everyone involved - the board, management – I have the best staff in the land. An unbelievable effort.

"I’ve got a group of players who have been unbelievable – champions of Scotland, and well-deserved.

“And for you (the fans), the best on the planet. Unbelievable.

“You’ve embraced me, you’ve embraced my family, you’ve embraced this jumper!

“I want everyone to enjoy today, enjoy the summer and we’ll come back bigger, better, because we never stop.”