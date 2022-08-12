Celtic's Yosuke Ideguchi facing 'bit of a process' after training-ground injury

The Japanese playmaker picked a knee injury on his debut that kept him out for almost a month following his winter transfer window switch from Gamba Osaka. Now the 25-year-old isfacing “a bit of a process” to be restored to full fitness after sustaining a nasty training ground gash a week ago, according to Ange Posteoclgou.

“Ideguchi is still a fair bit off and in rehab,” said the Celtic manager. “He got a fair few stitches in his leg that need to be taken out. It’s going to be a bit of a process with him, but he’s back at the club doing his individual work. I don’t really put timescales on these things as it’s not really fair with the players. Everyone heals differently. The important thing is he’s making progress.”