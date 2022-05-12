Celtic's title win shows up Ange Postecoglou disrespect as return of early 2000s could be on the cards - Scotsman Football Show

While not all were as disparaging as Alan Brazil’s now infamous eye-rolling “this has got to be wind-up ... where do they come up with these guys from” clip from his talkSPORT show, it was widely thought that Celtic would take considerable time to rebuild under a man whose only previous coaching experience came in Australia and Japan.
On the back of a campaign where they finished 25 points behind Rangers, and failed to pick up any silverware, this season was already being considered a write-off before it started, even more so after a 1-0 defeat at Livingston in September that left Celtic languishing in sixth place.
But Postecoglou has confounded the critics by embarking on an astonishing 31-match unbeaten run since then, overhauling a six-point deficit to Rangers in the process, to claim a extraordinary title success in his first season in charge.
In this episode of the Scotsman Football Show, Matthew Elder, Andrew Smith and Alan Pattullo reflect on Postecoglou’s remarkable achievement and why Celtic and Rangers could be set for a return to the ding-dong title battles of the early 2000s.