Celtic's title win shows up Ange Postecoglou disrespect as return of early 2000s could be on the cards - Scotsman Football Show

While not all were as disparaging as Alan Brazil’s now infamous eye-rolling “this has got to be wind-up ... where do they come up with these guys from” clip from his talkSPORT show, it was widely thought that Celtic would take considerable time to rebuild under a man whose only previous coaching experience came in Australia and Japan.

On the back of a campaign where they finished 25 points behind Rangers, and failed to pick up any silverware, this season was already being considered a write-off before it started, even more so after a 1-0 defeat at Livingston in September that left Celtic languishing in sixth place.

But Postecoglou has confounded the critics by embarking on an astonishing 31-match unbeaten run since then, overhauling a six-point deficit to Rangers in the process, to claim a extraordinary title success in his first season in charge.

