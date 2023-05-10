Reo Hatate has responded with bemusement after rumours about his long-term commitment to Celtic began to swirl online in the wake of the club’s title win.

The Parkhead side wrapped up a second successive Premiership title with victory over Hearts on Sunday and while the Japanese playmaker joined the celebrations at full time at Tynecastle, he was nowhere to be seen when the squad returned to Celtic Park to party with their fans.

It prompted social media speculation about the 25-year-old’s future at the club, with suggestions that he had jetted down south to watch countryman Kaoru Mitoma in Brighton’s Monday night match against Everton.

Hatate has already been linked with a move to The Amex Stadium this summer but, dismissing the furore whipped up by his absence from group photos on Sunday, the PFA Scotland Player of the Year nominee said he is focusing on the remaining games of the season as Celtic push for the domestic treble. And, he suggested people find something better to do with their time than try to keep tabs on him or ponder his future.

Celtic's Reo Hatate celebrates after securing the league title with victory over Hearts at Tynecastle. Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group

Asked if he had anything to say about the social media frenzy, Hatate said: “Well, they can leave me alone, maybe? It’s not a big deal. People are reading too much into it.

“I had my personal things so I had to be away from the team. But that’s all, nothing else. I wasn’t at the Brighton game – I watched it on the television in my house.

“The main thing is that I play for Celtic. This is where I am and I am focusing on the rest of the games.”

