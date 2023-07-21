Legia Warsaw's Maik Nawrocki tries to block a shot from Napoli's Hirving Lozano during a Europa League clash.

And it isn’t difficult to see why they are offering up anxious invocations that a £4million-plus deal can be struck with Legia Warsaw to bring the 22-year-old rising talent of Polish football to the Scottish champions. The evidence has mounted over recent months – and given further weight in Wednesday’s 6-4 loss to Yokahama F Marinos, irrespective of the fact the encounter was a meaningless pre-season friendly – that there are two Celtics. There is the reliably solid one that has Cameron Carter-Vickers as the fulcrum of their defensive line, and the flakier version that shows itself whenever the tank-like US international isn’t patrolling his area of the battle field.

The ankle problem requiring surgery that ended Cameron-Carter Vickers 2022-23 season five weeks earlier demonstrated Celtic’s reliance on their defenders’-defender, arguably their most influential performer as both an irresistible force and immovable object. Celtic’s didn’t just only win one of their four games subsequent to Carter-Vickers being sent for surgery once the title was wrapped up away to Hearts on May 2, they conceded nine goals in losing to Rangers and Hibs and drawing at home to St Mirren – almost as many as they had coughed up in the rest of 2023 in the Premiership. Indeed, it is notable that Carter-Vickers hasn’t appeared in a domestic loss over 90 minutes in the past 20 months. Ironically, he missed a glaring chance to seal victory as he did feature in the Scottish Cup semi-final loss to their Ibrox rivals in April 2022. His only other such reverse coming in his third game following his loan move from Tottenham Hotspur, a 1-0 defeat away to Livingston in September 2021.

The £6m purchase from the north London club brings presence and assurance to Celtic’s back four that disappears when he is unavailable. Carl Starfelt, as he showed with some injudicious contributions in Yokahama, seems half the player he proves to be without his regular partner with him. In terms of the other current options, Yuki Kobayashi and Stephen Welsh would not provide the physicality or stature Brendan Rodgers has typically demanded from his centre-back. He likes ‘em big and quick, he has never shied from acknowledging.

When it comes to frame, Nawrocki might appear in the Starflet mould. He is lean, though at 6ft 3ins is two inches taller than the Swede, in turn an inch higher than Carter-Vickers. His game revolves around his game awareness, and ability to make defensive interceptions. The result of possessing decent spring, aggression, and committing fully to produce last-gasp interceptions with both body and out-stretched legs. These are the very traits that have made Carter-Vickers the buttress in Celtic’s defences.

The fact that Nawrocki possesses such attributes and has the litheness and eye for a pass that Starfelt isn’t always given credit for offering, makes Nawrochi appear something of an amalgam of the two centre-backs that Celtic haven’t had any obvious understudies for when rendered unavailable, at least since Moritz Jenz was released early from his season loan-deal last in the January transfer window.