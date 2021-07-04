Celtic's £3.5m bid for Scot, defender is £10m target, Rangers eye transfer soon, Hibs face competition for signing

Rumour Mill (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Former Hearts defender Aaron Hickey could be in line for a return to Celtic – the club where he trained as a youth. The wing-back impressed at Tynecastle fter breaking into the first-team and moved to Serie A with Bologna but Ange Postecoglou is said to be looking at the defender in a £3.5m bid reported in local Italian press. (Scottish Sun)

Sunderland do not expect Charlie Wyke – frequently linked with Celtic since the end of the season – to return to Wearside (Northern Echo)

However Celtic might miss out on linked goalkeeper Matt Ryan. The Brighton goalkeeper is preparing for a move to Spain. (Scottish Sun)

Norwich are ready to offer more than £10m for Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer as the Canaries return to the English Premier League. Ajer is also linked with a move to Newcastle. (Sunday Post)

Former Falkirk, St Mirren and Aberdeen goalie Danny Rogers is on trial at Dundee United. (The Courier)

Rangers could be poised to enter the transfer market for the first time this summer this week. Fashion Sakala and Nnamdi Ofoborh have already signed pre-contracts at Ibrox but a third new face could be en route, Steven Gerrard has hinted (Glasgow Live)

Hibs face competition from various clubs in the transfer chase of St Johnstone defender Jamie McCart – including from Jack Ross’ old club Sunderland (Sunderland Echo)

Lee Erwin is a surprise target for Turkish side Altay SK in a move which would re-unite the former Motherwell man with his old boss from FC Tractor in Iran (Daily Record)