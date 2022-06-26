Celtic's £15m-rated star wanted by Atletico Madrid

The Croatian international was recently linked with a move to the Premier League by renowned transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano.

Now, according to Sky Sports, Atletico have joined the race as they look for a new right-back.

Kieran Trippier left for Newcastle United in January, while Juranovic’s fellow Croatian Sime Vrsaljko is set to join Greek giants Olympiakos when his contract expires, leaving 33-year-old Daniel Wass as Diego Simeone’s only right-back option.

Juranovic had a brilliant season for Celtic, having arrived last summer for a bargain price of £2.5million after helping Legia Warsaw win the Polish league.

The 26-year-old was a key part of Ange Postecoglou’s side which won the league and League Cup double. The defender featured at both left and right-back.

He is under contract until 2026 and will command a substantial fee. It has been reported he is valued by Celtic at £15million.

Juranovic has previously stated his happiness at Celtic.

Josip Juranovic has been linked with Atletico Madrid. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

"I enjoy Celtic," he said. “I started my career, I won the championship in Poland – now in Scotland. I can't wait to get back to Glasgow again for the new season. It is great for me at Celtic.

"We’ll see, it’s not up to me. I’m happy at Celtic.”