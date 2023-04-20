Celtic's 'not-so-secret weapon' one of 6 best outside Europe's top 5 leagues as success v Rangers highlighted

Celtic goal ace Kyogo Furuhashi has been pinpointed as one “of the stars of the season from outside of Europe's top 5 leagues”.

Respected publication World Soccer picked the Japanese star as one of ‘six of the best’ from the continent’s lesser leagues, alongside impressive talents from Portugal, Switzerland, Belgium the Netherlands and Turkey, in its May edition.

Furuhashi has been in fine form for Celtic this season, especially domestically where he has scored 29 goals in 36 appearances, including a quickfire double in Sunday’s 4-1 win over Kilmarnock. He is currently averaging 1.04 goals per 90 minutes in the Premiership – an incredible start considering the number of minutes he has played – and a goal every 87 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unsurprisingly such form has caught the attention of those outside of Scotland with Premier League side Southampton, a club which enjoys the Scottish market, credited with an interest. World Soccer writer Nick Bidwell, expressed his admiration for the forward.

“Is it any wonder fans of the Hoops venerate the quicksilver Japanese striker? Furuhashi, 28, has been Celtic’s not-so-secret weapon all season, netting with wild abandon in Scottish domestic competitions, including both goals in the recent 2-1 victory over arch-rivals Rangers in the League Cup final. In addition to the quality of his off-the-ball runs and cute finishing, ex-Vissel Kobe ace has an incredible work ethic too, forever on the move, never shirking the physical aspect of the game and ever-ready to pressurise opponents in possession. Humility personified, he sees it as ‘his duty’ to score goals, a wholesome attitude which does him immense credit.”