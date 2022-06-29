Celtic's much-anticipated signing expected today as trio track £7m defender - but face £5m+ loss

The Argentine left-back has undergone a medical ahead of his move from Lanus in his homeland.

Bernabei’s arrival has been much-anticipated by Celtic fans and he will compete with Scotland international Greg Taylor for the left-back berth as Ange Postecoglou strengthens and adds competitions in key areas ahead of the club’s title defence and Champions League group stage involvement.

According to Argentine journalist, Cesar Luis Merlo, the 21-year-old has been through his medical and will sign a five-year deal in the “next few hours”.

The attacking Bernabei, who has played for Argentina’s Under-23, has featured nearly 90 times for Lanus and was sent off in his last appearance.

Meanwhile, a player who could be heading for the exit at Celtic is Christopher Jullien.

The centre-back has slipped down the pecking order following a long-term injury. He featured just once, off the bench in a Scottish Cup clash with Raith Rovers, under Ange Postecoglou last season when he returned to fitness.

Cameron Carter-Vickers, Carl Starfelt and Stephen Welsh all appear to be ahead of the Frenchman in the pecking order.

Alexandro Bernabei is close to Celtic move. (Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images)

It was reported that Jullien was keen to fight for his place next season but interest has emerged from his homeland and Germany.

According to the Scottish Sun, Schalke 04 are keen following their promotion back to the Bundesliga as well as French duo Rennes and Lorient.

The Ligue 1 pair are said to have made an initial £1.5million offer.