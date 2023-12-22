Celtic's Matt O'Riley ‘wanted’ by Inter Milan in deal that would involve January loan departure
Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley has emerged as a January transfer target for Inter Milan.
The Serie A giants have joined a growing list of top clubs understood to be tracking the Denmark international who has been Celtic's stand-out player of the season so far by some distance.
O'Riley has scored nine goals in the Scottish Premiership this term and also contributed three assists to Celtic's Champions League campaign, includng the glorious touch and cross that set-up Gustaf Lagerbielke's late winner against Feyenoord last week.
Clubs in England including Aston Villa and West Ham have been credited with watching the 23-year-old in recent weeks, with PSV Eindhoven and Atletico Madrid also added to the list of admirers.
According to Sky Sports, Inter hope to steal a march on their rivals by launching a January raid for O'Riley that would involve loaning the former MK Dons midfielder until the end of the season with an obligation to buy in the summer.
Celtic are expected to demand close to a record fee for any permanent transfer having recently tied down their star asset on a new contract until 2027 after turning down a £10m approach from Leeds United in the summer.
The club's current record sale is the £25m received from the sale of Jota to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad in the summer transfer window.
