Celtic's Matt O'Riley plans visit to Garage to repay his father - 'as a son it is a bit awkward to take at times'

There will be a role reversal in Celtic’s midfielder Matt O’Riley family unit this week.

Matt O'Riley and his Celtic team-mates hold a commanding lead at the top of the cinch Premiership.

Across his football career, the Londoner has had unstinting support from his father Dom, and mother Gittee. At Glasgow’s Garage nightclub on Thursday evening, it will be the player giving his backing as dad indulges his first love. Dom O’Riley played in several bands across the 1970s and 1980s but let his interest in the scene drift until he moved up to Scotland with his wife following their son’s move from MK Dons last January. The Glasgow music scene re-ignited his musical passions.

The culmination of this re-invigoration will be Dom O’Riley’s Stir Crazy Xmas Special extravaganza at the famous venue, which follows the re-release of his song Christmas Time’s A Time To Rock. Son Matt has no option but to be at the Garage rocking in time – and blushing a little – as he gets to see his dad take to the stage for the first time in his adult life.

“I saw him playing live when I was much younger, but I probably didn’t understand or appreciate it much. I probably do now,” said the Celtic midfielder. “He has been so invested in my football career in terms of the sacrifices he has made, driving me all over and being there to give me any help that I needed, he didn’t have much time for him to do much for himself. So for him to be able to do this now, is the chance for him to do his own thing, and that’s so good.