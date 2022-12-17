Celtic's Matt O'Riley plans visit to Garage to repay his father - 'as a son it is a bit awkward to take at times'

Across his football career, the Londoner has had unstinting support from his father Dom, and mother Gittee. At Glasgow’s Garage nightclub on Thursday evening, it will be the player giving his backing as dad indulges his first love. Dom O’Riley played in several bands across the 1970s and 1980s but let his interest in the scene drift until he moved up to Scotland with his wife following their son’s move from MK Dons last January. The Glasgow music scene re-ignited his musical passions.
The culmination of this re-invigoration will be Dom O’Riley’s Stir Crazy Xmas Special extravaganza at the famous venue, which follows the re-release of his song Christmas Time’s A Time To Rock. Son Matt has no option but to be at the Garage rocking in time – and blushing a little – as he gets to see his dad take to the stage for the first time in his adult life.
“I saw him playing live when I was much younger, but I probably didn’t understand or appreciate it much. I probably do now,” said the Celtic midfielder. “He has been so invested in my football career in terms of the sacrifices he has made, driving me all over and being there to give me any help that I needed, he didn’t have much time for him to do much for himself. So for him to be able to do this now, is the chance for him to do his own thing, and that’s so good.
“I have to have the decency to show up when he comes to every one of my football games. Showing up for his one night for himself is something I should make the effort for. I will be going and hope he gets a few people for that, which would be good. [With his name in lights] sometimes as a son it is a bit awkward to take at times, to be honest. Ach, it’s cool. And I’m just happy that he is doing something that he is enjoying, so I hope it is a good night.”