Celtic's Matt O'Riley on why his goal against St Johnstone took him back to carefree childhood

Celtic's Matt O'Riley celebrates after scoring against St Johnstone on Sunday. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Celtic’s Matt O’Riley is seeking to shake-off the cares of adulthood to elevate his game.

And the cerebral 23-year-old - who meditates and pursues mindfulness with India-based friend-cum-life coach Ish - can consider he is having success in being returned to his unencumbered young teenage self. All the left-footer has to do is cast his mind to a blistering biff with his right foot that might be the equal of the strike that bagged him his seventh goal of the season in the Scottish champions’ 3-1 win away to St Johnstone at the weekend.

“I remember a volley with my right foot against Reading for Fulham under 14s or 15s,” he said. “That’s the other one I remember. Other than that it’s hard. In terns of professional football, Sunday’s was the nicest with my right. Back then there were less fans. On Sunday there was slightly more pressure….

“People tend to put more pressure on you as you get older in life, for some reason. That’s just how it goes. I think when you are a kid of 14/15, you play very freely. That’s how I’m trying to play at the moment – to bring that side of young, childish playfulness into my game. Maybe last season I wouldn’t have even thought to swing my right foot at that. Now it’s just a case of being more free on the pitch, which is nice.