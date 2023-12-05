Celtic's Matt O'Riley on why his goal against St Johnstone took him back to carefree childhood
Celtic’s Matt O’Riley is seeking to shake-off the cares of adulthood to elevate his game.
And the cerebral 23-year-old - who meditates and pursues mindfulness with India-based friend-cum-life coach Ish - can consider he is having success in being returned to his unencumbered young teenage self. All the left-footer has to do is cast his mind to a blistering biff with his right foot that might be the equal of the strike that bagged him his seventh goal of the season in the Scottish champions’ 3-1 win away to St Johnstone at the weekend.
“I remember a volley with my right foot against Reading for Fulham under 14s or 15s,” he said. “That’s the other one I remember. Other than that it’s hard. In terns of professional football, Sunday’s was the nicest with my right. Back then there were less fans. On Sunday there was slightly more pressure….
“People tend to put more pressure on you as you get older in life, for some reason. That’s just how it goes. I think when you are a kid of 14/15, you play very freely. That’s how I’m trying to play at the moment – to bring that side of young, childish playfulness into my game. Maybe last season I wouldn’t have even thought to swing my right foot at that. Now it’s just a case of being more free on the pitch, which is nice.
“I think there’s a lot of deep work, to be honest, that goes on with myself mainly off the pitch. Speaking through things, just sitting by myself and processing everything, that takes a lot of time and practice to be able to actually get to the stage where I’m a little bit more carefree on the pitch about what’s happening. Of course I go into every game wanting to win but I feel like when I’m on the pitch, if all I’m thinking about is just winning in the game, that’s just another thought or distraction in my head. So I try to go in as open as possible. As a result, usually you’ve got a better chance of winning.”
