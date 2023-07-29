Celtic's Maik Nawrocki explains his boot collection - 'how does everyone seem to know about that'

Maik Nawrocki believes playing for Celtic will enhance his Poland chances.

“How does everyone seem to know about that?” he smiled awkwardly. The 22-year-old defender is reluctant to part with shoes that have helped him tread the path to a professional career but by the time he finishes in Glasgow he is confident that it’s his silverware collection that attracts attention; at his unveiling this week his message was unambiguously that he was at Celtic to ensure they remain the dominant force in the country.

“I don’t know how everyone knows this but I keep all my boots at home. I don’t throw them away,” he explained. “I have 20 pairs at home and another 15 in Germany. They are from some memorable games, for sure. I just like to keep them.”

Born in Germany to Polish parents, Nawrocki has represented Poland at every international level from Under-15 stage. He was part of the squad for the 2022 World Cup but was cut from the 26-man squad that made it to Qatar. Performing regularly at Celtic is what he believes can enable him to make that final part of his international journey.

“We have some good Polish centre-backs (like Jan Bednarek, Jakub Kiwior) and that’s the level I need to get to,” he said. “I haven’t played for the national team yet but Celtic is a good place for me to take the next step. First, I have to prove myself here and then I can think about other things.

“I had never been involved with the Polish national team before [I made the provisional World Cup squad]. I was just happy to be on the list. I wasn’t too disappointed when I wasn’t selected. I didn’t get nominated that time but it just made me more determined to get in there again.

“I have to prove myself at Celtic. If I play good football here, I’ll get the opportunity to play for Poland. I have the chance to play in the Champions League here, where I can prove myself against big clubs. I’m looking forward to that and then we’ll see what happens.

“I played with Jakub Kiwior for Poland’s Under-19 team and he’s now at Arsenal. Seeing him in the Premier League inspires me. We’re a similar age and he’s made big steps in his career. He went to Italy and then to Arsenal, which are big steps. But I’m not thinking about leaving Celtic – I’ve been in Glasgow a week so far!”

When it comes to the games where judgement is immediate in Glasgow, Mawrocki believes he is fully prepared. “It [Rangers game] is a big match for the fans, for the club, for the city and I am looking forward to it. But there is not only one game in the season, there are many. We have the derbies in Poland and it is one of the biggest games in the season.

“It is very heated but in the end it is only three points. That is why you play football to be involved in these games. I was a bit nervous (before Polish derbies) but I don’t know how the atmosphere will be here. We will see, I look forward to it. First of all I know that we have to dominate.