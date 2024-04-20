On-loan Celtic winger Mikey Johnston says he trusts his body again as he continues to shine at West Brom.

The 24-year-old moved to The Hawthorns from Celtic Park in January and has helped the Baggies push for play-off spot in the English Championship. Johnston has scored seven goals for fifth-placed West Brom since moving south and his form was recently rewarded with the player of the month award for March. His fortunes are in stark contrast to his time at Celtic, which has been repeatedly blighted by injuries, but the Irishman feels fit and strong as he aims to take WBA to the Premiership.

Speaking ahead of his team’s match against Leicester City this lunchtime, Johnston said: “It's a decent ratio for a winger and since I've come to West Brom that was something I wanted to do sort my numbers out and be as effective as I can. Getting game time has allowed me to do that as it was something I wasn't really getting much of before I arrived here. It helped me massively scoring my first West Brom goal in the opening seconds of my full debut at home against Cardiff. It took the pressure off me straight away.

“I came here because Carlos was keen to get me in. When he spoke to me, I could tell right away that he was keen on improving me. He knew I had not reached the levels I should have at this stage of my career. I felt like I wasn't playing as much as I wanted to so I was unable to show my full potential. I've been in and around Celtic for a long time and know the sort of player I am but just being able to get the minutes to show it and score goals and get assists is something I've always wanted to do. The more time and chances I get the more confidence I am getting.

“Over the last few years I've had a lot more injuries than I should have had at this age. To trust my body to get playing again was a big thing for me.”