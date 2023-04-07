Celtic’s likely starting XI v Rangers emerges after Reo Hatate and Aaron Mooy updates

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou faces a selection dilemma after confirming that Reo Hatate will miss the Old Firm showdown against Rangers on Saturday.

The influential Japanese midfielder is a certain starter when fit but his place is now up for grabs with the 25-year-old not yet fully recovered from the hamstring injury picked up against Hibs before the international break.

Hatate's absence will be keenly felt - he is a driving attacking force from midfield with eight goals and nine assists so far this season - but news of Aaron Mooy's return has softened the blow somewhat for Celtic fans with the Australia midfielder declared fit to face Rangers after withdrawing from international duty and missing last week's win over Ross County due to a knock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Reo hasn't come up but Aaron is fine,” Postecoglou confirmed. “From last week, really the only change is that Aaron is available. Obviously Reo missed last week as well.

Celtic's Reo Hatate went off injured against Hibs on March 18 and is out of the Old Firm match against Rangers this weekend. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

"It's disappointing for Reo more than anything else. He loves playing these games and he's had an impact every time he has, so it's disappointing for him. But we're pleased to get Aaron back."

It would seem to be a straight choice for Postecoglou between three midfielders over who replaces Hatate in the Celtic line-up - namely Matt O'Riley, Tomoki Iwata or David Turnbull.

O'Riley would appear to be the likeliest choice given he is ahead of Turnbull in the pecking order, while Iwata, who was handed his first Celtic start only last week, is more known for his defensive qualities.